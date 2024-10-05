Aap Ki Adalat: Acharya Pramod Krishnam describes MK Stalin's DMK as 'Dengue, Malaria, Kodh'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, expelled from Congress and now a BJP leader, has lashed out at the MK Stalin-led DMK party stating that for him it stands for “Dengue, Malaria, Kodh (Leprosy)”. His remarks came while appearing in Rajat Sharma’s iconic TV show 'Aap Ki Adalat'.

The Acharya hit out at DMK's deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for comparing Sanatan Dharma with 'dengue, malaria'.

“For me, DMK stands for Dengue, Malaria, Kodh (Leprosy) and DMK is Rahul Gandhi's most favourite party.......There are people who described Lord Ram as a mythological figure and Emperor Babur as real,” he said while replying to questions from Rajat Sharma.

The BJP leader also slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his remark over ‘Sanatan’ during election campaign and said, “Kharge said at a public meeting that if Modi returned as Prime Minister, there will be Sanatan Raj. His son (Priyank Kharge) said, Sanatan is a 'dirty word'.”

