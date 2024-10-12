Aap Ki Adalat: 'Congress cheated voters during Lok Sabha Elections 2024', says Giriraj Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Giriraj Singh in Aap Ki Adalat.

Aap Ki Adalat: Replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in his iconic TV show 'Aap Ki Adalat', Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that the Congress party has cheated the voters during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The Union Minister told Rajat Sharma in 'Aap Ki Adalat' show, that, the Congress could only win up to 99 seats in Lok Sabha after its third attempt, but it tried to create an atmosphere as if Rahul Gandhi has defeated Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Asked how BJP came up with a surprise hat-trick victory in Haryana, Giriraj Singh replied, "You can't fool people forever (Kaath Ki Haandi Baar Baar Nahin Chadhti) During the parliamentary elections, they showed the Constitution and cheated voters by saying BJP is going to end caste reservation. In Haryana, the voters decided to punish them for this, and the people punished the Congress. Sometimes those who spread lies and confusion, succeed. Narendra Modi worked for caste reservation like no other Prime Minister in the past. He gave 10 pc reservation to economically weaker sections in general category. He gave constitutional status to National Commission for Backward Classes. This is Modi's commitment towards reservation...and they (Congress) are only chanting 'caste, caste'. They are also looking for castes at Miss World beauty pageants. I challenge Rahul Ji to declare his caste, his father's and his grandfather's caste. Instead of asking others, let him reveal his own caste."



Giriraj Singh said, "Congress could only win up to 99 seats in Lok Sabha after its third attempt, but it tried to create an atmosphere as if Rahul Gandhi has defeated Modi. He is a fool (Moorkh), who is celebrating even after failing to win 100 seats after third attempt. He has this misunderstanding like the 'titihari' bird (sandpiper) which sleeps with its feet up thinking it is holding up the sky. "



Rajat Sharma: But Kharge Ji (Congress President) says, I will not take my last breath until I remove Modi Ji from power?

Giriraj Singh: "I wish him a long life. Modi will stay for 100 years. Kharge will have to wait like Bhishma Pitamah (of Mahabharat)."

