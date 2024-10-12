'99 per cent of terrorists arrested are Muslims', says Giriraj Singh in Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Giriraj Singh in Aap Ki Adalat.

Aap Ki Adalat: Replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in his iconic TV show 'Aap Ki Adalat', Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that 99 per cent of terrorists arrested are Muslims.

The Union Minister, known for his hardliner Hindutva stance, told Rajat Sharma in 'Aap Ki Adalat' show, that, "I am not saying that all Muslims are terrorists, but the question arises, why 99 per cent of all terrorists arrested are Muslims?"

When Rajat Sharma pointed out that terrorists have no religion, Giriraj Singh replied, "This is only for saying so. It's religion which is the reason. What else is the reason? Why are there no more bomb blasts during Narendra Modi's rule? Ten years ago, there used to be bomb blasts and modules were being busted. 99 per cent of terrorists arrested were Muslims. This begs a question."

Rajat Sharma: You can at least loudly say that all Muslims are not terrorists. Only a handful are terrorists...

: I am saying the same thing. All Muslims are not terrorists, but 90 per cent of those arrested (on terror charges) are Muslims. Why shouldn't I say this?: At least you can praise those Muslims who are doing good work?

Giriraj Singh: I do praise. I pay my respects to those who do good work.

Madarsas, mosques used to encourage terrorists: Giriraj Singh

The Union Minister alleged that madarsas and mosques are being used to encourage terrorists.

He said, "In 1947, there were hardly 3,000 mosques in India, and now there are more than 3 lakh mosques. They illegally occupy land on Nepal and Bangladesh border. Yogi Ji (UP CM Yogi Adityanath) carried out a probe and found that more than 500 madarsas were being illegally run. Madarsas and mosques have become home of terrorism (Aatank Ka Ghar). Instead of educating kids to become good human beings, they are being taught to tread the wrong path."



Rajat Sharma: You had once described Deoband as the 'gangotri' of terrorism?

Giriraj Singh: Who is Masood Azhar? He was a product of Deoband (Darul Uloom). Tell me, should I call him a 'dharmatma' (pious soul) or a terrorist. There are dozens of terrorists from Deoband. Some are dead, some are alive.