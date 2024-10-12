Aap Ki Adalat: Union Minister Giriraj Singh rules out restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Aap Ki Adalat

With National Conference returning to power after assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has ruled out restoration of Article 370 in the Constitution that was abrogated on August 5, 2019 by Parliament.

The Union Minister, known for his hardliner Hindutva stance, told Rajat Sharma in 'Aap Ki Adalat' show, "even if Rahul Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah offer Namaaz prayers every morning at the top of their voice, Article 370 is not going to return". (Rahul Gandhi Aur Farooq Abdullah chilla-chilla karke bhore namaz padh lein, tab bhi 370 phir se nahin aane wala hai)said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi left no stone unturned for development of Kashmir, and yet Muslim voters in the Valley did not vote for BJP."You have to win their hearts..?"Tell me, how can we win their hearts? Should I tear open my chest like Hanuman Ji?....Even if I do their 'aarti', they (Muslim voters) never voted for me."The Union Minister said, "there was a time not long back when people feared going to Kashmir Valley because of stone throwing incidents and terrorists. After Modi Ji revoked Article 370, people can now freely move in Lal Chowk. Hotels have reopened, Modi's policies brought peace and progress in Kashmir. Modi Ji removed stone throwers who were being encouraged by Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Congress. I was hoping that Muslims would vote for us in the Valley. Now they will have to think. (Ab Unko Sochna Hai)."The Union Minister said, "I am not saying that all Muslims are terrorists, but the question arises, why 99 per cent of all terrorists arrested are Muslims?"When Rajat Sharma pointed out that terrorists have no religion, Giriraj Singh replied: "This is only for saying so. It's religion which is the reason. What else is the reason? Why are there no more bomb blasts during Narendra Modi's rule? Ten years ago, there used to be bomb blasts and modules were being busted. 99 per cent of terrorists arrested were Muslims. This begs a question."You can at least loudly say that all Muslims are not terrorists. Only a handful are terrorists...I am saying the same thing. All Muslims are not terrorists, but 90 per cent of those arrested (on terror charges) are Muslims. Why shouldn't I say this?At least you can praise those Muslims who are doing good work?I do praise. I pay my respects to those who do good work.The Union Minister alleged that madrasas and mosques are being used to encourage terrorists. He said, "In 1947, there were hardly 3,000 mosques in India, and now there are more than 3 lakh mosques. They illegally occupy land on Nepal and Bangladesh border. Yogi Ji (UP CM) carried out a probe and found that more than 500 madarsas were being illegally run....Madarsas and mosques have become home of terrorism (Aatank Ka Ghar). Instead of educating kids to become good human beings, they are being taught to tread the wrong path."Rajat Sharma: You had once described Deoband as the 'gangotri' of terrorism?Giriraj Singh: Who is Masood Azhar? He was a product of Deoband (Darul Uloom). Tell me, should I call him a 'dharmatma'(pious soul) or a terrorist. There are dozens of terrorists from Deoband. Some are dead, some are alive.The Union Textile Minister minced no words in declaring that India, post-Partition, belongs to Hindus. "Main Danke Ki Chot Par Kehta Hoon (I am saying this emphatically). India was partitioned in 1947 on religious lines. If the country was partitioned on religious lines, and had Pandit Nehru sent all Muslims (to Pakistan), neither would we have a Waqf Board, nor Owaisi would have emerged, nor Burhan Wani. Nasrallah (Hezbollah chief) dies in Lebanon, and our Bhais here in Delhi and Mumbai have stomach ache. Why?..If you display your affection for Nasrallah, then we will have difficulty. You eat here and sing songs for those people? Yeh Nahin Chalega, Nahin Chalega."

Rajat Sharma: It is because of your remarks that men like Maulana Arshad Madani say, you cannot send back 20 crore Muslims from India and those who say this are zaahil (uncivilized)?



Giriraj Singh: "Let any Muslim in India tell me, whether any Hindu threw stones at their 'taazia' (Muharram processions) from 1947 till now. We never stoned. When their population is 5 per cent, they say 'kaka' and 'chacha', when it is 10 per cent, they roll up their sleeves, when they reach 15 per cent, they do Love Jihad, and do not allow Ramnavami, Hanuman Jayanti processions or Kanwad yatra through their localities. It is only then that I feel pain and I start thinking it would been better had they left India in 1947. ....Look at what's happening in Kerala. They are promoting Love Jihad as part of a plan for achieving Gazwa-e-Hind. Had all of them been sent to Pakistan in 1947, these things would not have happened now."



CONGRESS CHEATED VOTERS DURING LS POLLS



Asked how BJP came up with a surprise hat-trick victory in Haryana, Giriraj Singh replied: "You can't fool people forever (Kaath Ki Haandi Baar Baar Nahin Chadhti) During the parliamentary elections, they showed the Constitution and cheated voters by saying BJP is going to end caste reservation. In Haryana, the voters decided to punish them for this, and the people punished the Congress....Sometimes those who spread lies and confusion, succeed. Narendra Modi worked for caste reservation like no other Prime Minister in the past. He gave 10 pc reservation to economically weaker sections in general category. He gave constitutional status to National Commission for Backward Classes. This is Modi's commitment towards reservation...and they (Congress) are only chanting 'caste, caste'. They are also looking for castes at Miss World beauty pageants... ...I challenge Rahul Ji to declare his caste, his father's and his grandfather's caste. Instead of asking others, let him reveal his own caste."



Giriraj Singh said: "Congress could only win up to 99 seats in Lok Sabha after its third attempt, but it tried to create an atmosphere as if Rahul Gandhi has defeated Modi. He is a fool (Moorkh), who is celebrating even after failing to win 100 seats after third attempt....He has this misunderstanding like the 'titihari' bird (sandpiper) which sleeps with its feet up thinking it is holding up the sky. "



Rajat Sharma: But Kharge Ji (Congress President) says, I will not take my last breath until I remove Modi Ji from power?

Giriraj Singh: "I wish him a long life. Modi will stay for 100 years. Kharge will have to wait like Bhishma Pitamah (of Mahabharat)."