AAP fields industrialist Rajinder Gupta for Rajya Sabha bypoll from Punjab The bypoll is being held to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of AAP's Sanjeev Arora, who stepped down from the Upper House following his election to the state assembly.

New Delhi:

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday announced industrialist Rajinder Gupta as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Punjab, scheduled to be held on October 24. The decision was taken by the AAP's political affairs committee.

"The political affairs committee announces to nominate Rajinder Gupta as a candidate for election to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) by the elected members of the legislative assembly of Punjab," said the party in a statement.

The chairman emeritus of the Trident Group, Gupta, recently resigned as the vice-chairman of the State Economic Policy and Planning Board and as chairperson of the Kali Devi temple advisory committee, fuelling speculation that the AAP could field him for the bypoll.

Punjab bypoll

The bypoll is being held to fill the Rajya Sabha vacancy created by the resignation of AAP leader Sanjeev Arora, who stepped down from the Upper House after being elected to the Punjab Legislative Assembly. Arora, whose term was set to end on April 9, 2028, currently serves as a minister in the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

AAP holds a commanding majority in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

In June, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal ended speculation about his possible entry into the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. His decision came soon after Arora secured victory in the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll.

Following Arora's nomination for the Ludhiana West seat, opposition parties had claimed that Kejriwal might replace him in the Rajya Sabha. However, AAP retained the seat comfortably, with Arora defeating his nearest rival, Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu, by a margin of 10,637 votes. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.