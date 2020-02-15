AAP expects one lakh people at Kejriwal's oath ceremony

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expecting around one lakh people at Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan, here on Sunday, as the Delhi Chief Minister for third time. Speaking to IANS, Gopal Rai said around one lakh people were expected at the ceremony. They would be allowed in from six gates -- 4,5,6,7,8 and 9, he added.

According to senior officials, around 5,000 police personnel, 125 CCTV cameras, 12 LED screens and 45,000 chairs will be there. There would be enough space for people to stand and watch the event, the official said. "Kejriwal is loved by all the people in the city. The mandate proves that. We have invited the entire city for the event," Rai said. Kejriwal will be taking oath at the Ramlila Maidan for the third time.

Kejriwal has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seven Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi and all eight newly elected BJP legislators. The AAP has also invited all the municipal councillors of Delhi. The new cabinet is also expected to be sworn in at 10 a.m. However, Modi is unlikely to attend as he will be visiting Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, to inaugurate several projects.

No political leaders from outside Delhi has been invited for the ceremony. "The people of Delhi gave us this mandate and they are our priority," Rai said. "We have also invited the state party chiefs of the main political parties," AAP leader Jasmine Shah told IANS.

Avyaan Tomar, known as 'Mini Mufflerman' and 'Baby Kejriwal', will also be there at the oath ceremony. The one-year-old, dressed up like Kejriwal, was spotted at the AAP office on the results day. But he could not meet Kejriwal. The Directorate of Education has also invited teachers to the ceremony. The AAP has also invited 50 representatives, from different sectors contributing to the governance.

They included angandwadi and doorstep delivery workers, representatives of education, healthcare and infrastructure sectors, safai karamchari, public transport staff, bus marshals and farmers. The AAP begged 62 of the 70 Assembly seats in the February 8 elections. The results were declared on February 11.

