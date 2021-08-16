Monday, August 16, 2021
     
AAP to make important announcement for Uttarakhand on Tuesday: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his party will make a very important announcement for Uttarakhand on August 17.

Published on: August 16, 2021 14:13 IST
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his party will make a very important announcement for Uttarakhand on August 17 that will prove to be a milestone in the state's development. He also said he will visit Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

"I am going to Uttarakhand tomorrow. Aam Aadmi Party is going to make a very important announcement tomorrow. This announcement will prove to be a milestone for the progress and development of Uttarakhand," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The Uttarakhand Assembly elections are due next year. Aam Aadmi Party has said it will contest the elections and raise development issues as part of its poll campaign.

