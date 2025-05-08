Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 8, 2025 Indian Armed Forces successfully neutralised Pakistan military's attempts of a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Indian military installations across Northern and Western India during the night of May 7-8 and an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.

New Delhi:

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

In today's episode:

How Lahore air defence was smashed, Rawalpindi stadium was damaged, Will Karachi burn? Operation Sindoor is on!

How Operation Sindoor brought justice for beheaded US journalist Daniel Pearl; 1999 Indian Airlines Kandahar hijack mastermind Abdul Rauf Azhar killed in IAF air strike on Jaish HQ in Bahawalpur.

India thwarts Pakistani missile attacks on 15 Indian Army locations in Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat; India conducts drone attacks on Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi.

