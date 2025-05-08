Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 8, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- How Lahore air defence was smashed, Rawalpindi stadium was damaged, Will Karachi burn? Operation Sindoor is on!
- How Operation Sindoor brought justice for beheaded US journalist Daniel Pearl; 1999 Indian Airlines Kandahar hijack mastermind Abdul Rauf Azhar killed in IAF air strike on Jaish HQ in Bahawalpur.
- India thwarts Pakistani missile attacks on 15 Indian Army locations in Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat; India conducts drone attacks on Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi.
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.