  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 8, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 8, 2025

Indian Armed Forces successfully neutralised Pakistan military's attempts of a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Indian military installations across Northern and Western India during the night of May 7-8 and an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • How Lahore air defence was smashed, Rawalpindi stadium was damaged, Will Karachi burn? Operation Sindoor is on!
  • How Operation Sindoor brought justice for beheaded US journalist Daniel Pearl; 1999 Indian Airlines Kandahar hijack mastermind Abdul Rauf Azhar killed in IAF air strike on Jaish HQ in Bahawalpur.
  • India thwarts Pakistani missile attacks on 15 Indian Army locations in Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat; India conducts drone attacks on Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

