OPINION | Attack on Hindus in Canada: Trudeau will have to face consequences

The deliberate, violent attack by some Khalistan separatists on Hindus outside the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, Canada, is a condemnable act, and it brings a bad name to all Indians living in Canada, particularly the Sikh community. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his post on 'X', while condemning the incidents, wrote, "Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule on law".

It is deplorable that the local Canadian police watched silently as the separatists attacked Indian Hindus with iron poles outside the temple. Instead of taking action against the attackers, the local police has taken action against Hindus, who bore the brunt of the attack. Visuals circulating in social media show policemen pinning down a Hindu youth and handcuffing him.

The immediate provocation for the Khalistan supporters was a consular camp being held by the Indian High Commission at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton where life certificates were issued to Indian pensioners living with their families in Canada. Khalistan supporters, holding provocative banners, gathered outside the temple objecting to the holding of the consular camp by Indian diplomats.

The act of local police arresting Hindu youths has caused outrage and anger among nearly 8.5 lakh Hindus residing in Canada. Hindus,holding national tricolour flag, have staged protests against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the anti-national Khalistan separatists. Justin Trudeau, in his tweet, condemned the attack, but it was more of a face-saving gesture. Trudeau wrote: "The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely."

The attack on Hindus in Canada is cause for worry, not because that a handful of Khalistanis entered a temple, or enemies of India attacked Hindus, but because Canadian police is openly providing support and protection to pro-Khalistan terrorists. It is more worrying because Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is now trying to cover up the incidents because of his party's political compulsions.

Few countries of the world can expect such double standards from a country like Canada. For India, however, it is not surprising. Canada has become a base for Khalistan supporters in the last four years. Canada is giving asylum and protection to these terrorists. Many of them have criminal cases filed by Indian authorities against them. They have been charged of spreading terror in India, providing weapons to terrorists and they are getting protection from Canadian government.

Those supporting Khalistan on digital media and issuing anti-India statements are being treated as guests by the Canadian government. Last year, the Indian government handed over a list of seven dreaded gangsters to Canada, but Justin Trudeau's government did nothing. The latest attacks on Hindus in Canada is a consequence of this and it has fully exposed the conspiracy being hatched by enemies of India. The entire world now knows that such violent incidents are the result of giving asylum to rioters and gangsters.

Hindus living in Canada are angry. They know that it is Justin Trudeau's compulsion to support Khalistan supporters because his government is thriving on the support of 25 MPs, who are supporters of Khalistan. This cannot continue for long. Not only Hindus, but most of the moderate Sikhs living in Canada for generations, are also unhappy with the attack on Hindu temple. They do not want the image of the Sikh community living in Canada to be tarnished. The day is not far enough when Justin Trudeau will have to face the consequences.

