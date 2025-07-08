Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 8, 2025 In a major development in the Gopal Khemka murder case, the key accused, who had supplied the weapon to the shooter, was killed in an encounter with the Patna Police on Tuesday.

New Delhi:

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

In today's episode:

Bihar Police solves businessman Gopal Khemka murder, Rival trader Ashok Sao, shooter arrested, third accused killed in encounter

Marathi politics on the boil: Several thousand MNS workers marched in Mira-Bhayandar defying police ban, Nearly 150 arrested, Dy. CM Eknath Shinde’s minister joins procession, Protesters asked him to leave

UP govt uses bulldozers to raze portion of Chhangur Baba alias Jamaluddin’s bungalow in Balrampur, ED steps in to probe Rs 100 crore foreign funds received through 40+ bank accounts for religious conversion

