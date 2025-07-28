Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 28, 2025 The Indian Army has successfully neutralised a Pakistani terrorist and the mastermind behind the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The killed terrorist has been identified as Suleman Shah -- a terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In today's episode:

Pahalgam attack mastermind Suleman Shah reported among three Lashkar terrorists eliminated by Army in Dachigam near Srinagar.

Debate begins in LS on Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "opposition never asked how many enemy aircraft we shot destroyed”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “there was no conversation between PM Modi and Donald Trump during conflict."

Two killed, 29 devotees injured in stampede during ‘jalabhishek’ at Mahadev temple in Barabanki, UP.

