  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 28, 2025

The Indian Army has successfully neutralised a Pakistani terrorist and the mastermind behind the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The killed terrorist has been identified as Suleman Shah -- a terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Pahalgam attack mastermind Suleman Shah reported among three Lashkar terrorists eliminated by Army in Dachigam near Srinagar.
  • Debate begins in LS on Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "opposition never asked how many enemy aircraft we shot destroyed”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “there was no conversation between PM Modi and Donald Trump during conflict."
  • Two killed, 29 devotees injured in stampede during ‘jalabhishek’ at Mahadev temple in Barabanki, UP.

