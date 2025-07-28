Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 28, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Pahalgam attack mastermind Suleman Shah reported among three Lashkar terrorists eliminated by Army in Dachigam near Srinagar.
- Debate begins in LS on Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "opposition never asked how many enemy aircraft we shot destroyed”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “there was no conversation between PM Modi and Donald Trump during conflict."
- Two killed, 29 devotees injured in stampede during ‘jalabhishek’ at Mahadev temple in Barabanki, UP.
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.