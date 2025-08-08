Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 8, 2025 The Election Commission on Thursday hit back at tLeader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him to either submit a formal declaration supporting his "vote chori" (vote theft) allegation or publicly apologise for making what it described as baseless and absurd claims.

EC asks Rahul Gandhi to either file affidavit on his 'vote theft' allegation, or apologise to nation, Rahul says, ‘Let my remarks in public be taken as oath’,

In Sitamarhi, Amit Shah says, RJD, Congress opposing SIR to protect illegal Bangladeshi voters, says, "those not born in India won’t be allowed to vote"

On Day 4, nearly 400 out of 800 pilgrims stuck in Dharali, Gangotri, Harshil airlifted to Dehradun, remaining to be airlifted tomorrow, locals shifted to Uttarkashi

