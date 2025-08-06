Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 6, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Dharali still cut off, road breaches hamper rescue work, more than 100 people missing, heavy rainfall predicted tomorrow
- PM Modi inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, first of 10 new buildings to house key ministries
- US President Donald Trump imposes 25 pc additional tariff on India from Aug 27, hints at change in tariff if India responds
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.