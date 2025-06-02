Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 2, 2025 Ukraine has carried out large-scale drone strikes on five key Russian airbases, confirming widespread damage and reportedly destroying over 40 Russian aircraft.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

In an audacious attack, Ukraine destroys 41 Russian strategic bombers in Siberia, launching attack from 117 drones, Russia retaliates with missile attacks, war escalates.

Ukraine's intelligence agency SBU planned drone attack for last 18 months, Drones were hidden in trucks & smuggled to Russia, Russian Tu-95, Tu22M-3 strategic bombers and A-509 surveillance planes destroyed.

China agrees to give $5 billion credit to Bangladesh, half of it as investment, China to build world’s largest port in Bangladesh.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.