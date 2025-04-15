Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 15, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Barbaric, Taliban style! Six arrested after mob beats Muslim woman with lathis, pipes outside Davangere mosque in Karnataka.
- ED files chargesheet against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case, hearing on April 25, Congress says, this is "politics of vendetta and intimidation."
- ED questions Robert Vadra for 7 hours in 2008 Haryana land deal case, ED searches properties of Rajasthan Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas in PACL case.