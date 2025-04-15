Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 15, 2025 A 38-year-old woman, identified as Shabeena Banu, was brutally assaulted by a group of men outside a mosque in Tavarekere village, Channagiri taluk, in Karnataka.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Barbaric, Taliban style! Six arrested after mob beats Muslim woman with lathis, pipes outside Davangere mosque in Karnataka.

ED files chargesheet against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case, hearing on April 25, Congress says, this is "politics of vendetta and intimidation."

ED questions Robert Vadra for 7 hours in 2008 Haryana land deal case, ED searches properties of Rajasthan Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas in PACL case.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.