Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Why Taliban declared Mullah Hassan Akhund as PM, Mullah Baradar as Deputy PM

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Why Taliban declared Mullah Hassan Akhund as PM, Mullah Baradar as Deputy PM

Why Taliban declared Mullah Hassan Akhund as PM, Mullah Baradar as Deputy PM Exclusive: Video of Taliban fighters firing, beating Afghan women with sticks in Kabul

Video of Taliban fighters firing, beating Afghan women with sticks in Kabul Exclusive: Afghan youths, women in large numbers join protest march outside Pak embassy in Kabul

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News