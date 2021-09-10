Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Did Taliban kill Afghan resistance leader Amrullah Saleh’s brother in cold blood?

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Will Pakistan send advisers to help Taliban govt in governance?
- Exclusive: Why Pakistani military aircraft are landing in 3 Afghan air bases frequently?
- Exclusive: Did Taliban kill Afghan resistance leader Amrullah Saleh’s brother in cold blood?
