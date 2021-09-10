Friday, September 10, 2021
     
  Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Did Taliban kill Afghan resistance leader Amrullah Saleh's brother in cold blood?

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2021 21:29 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Will Pakistan send advisers to help Taliban govt in governance?
  • Exclusive: Why Pakistani military aircraft are landing in 3 Afghan air bases frequently?
  • Exclusive: Did Taliban kill Afghan resistance leader Amrullah Saleh’s brother in cold blood?

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

