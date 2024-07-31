Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 31, 2024

Uproar in both House of Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's caste, Congress, BJP leaders engage in war of words

Death toll in Wayanad landslides crosses 160, Home Minister Amit Shah alleges Kerala govt ignored early warnings, Kerala CM P Vijayan refutes Shah's claim

Delhi coaching centre deaths: High Court slams Delhi govt's 'freebie culture', summons MCD Commissioner

