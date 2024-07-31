Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 31, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Uproar in both House of Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's caste, Congress, BJP leaders engage in war of words
-
Death toll in Wayanad landslides crosses 160, Home Minister Amit Shah alleges Kerala govt ignored early warnings, Kerala CM P Vijayan refutes Shah's claim
-
Delhi coaching centre deaths: High Court slams Delhi govt's 'freebie culture', summons MCD Commissioner
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.