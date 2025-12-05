Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 5, 2025 India and Russia on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation to combat terrorism, extremism, transnational organised crime, money laundering, terrorist financing, and illicit drug trafficking.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat'

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

India, Russia ink Vision 2030 economic roadmap, Putin hopes, bilateral trade may touch $100 billion, Modi calls for early peace in Ukraine

Chaos in airports as IndiGo cancels over 1,000 flights, other airlines hike fares, Govt puts new crew duty rules in abeyance

Stoning, arson, police lathicharge in Samastipur, Bihar during demolition of unauthorized structures, Bulldozers out in Kaimur, Begusarai, Hajipur

