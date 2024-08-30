Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 30, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- “I bow my head in apology”, says PM Narendra Modi in Maharashtra rally over Shivaji statue collapse in Sindhudurg
-
Former JMM leader, ex-CM Champai Soren joins BJP in Jharkhand, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan welcome him at rally
-
Assam Assembly puts an end to two-hour Friday namaaz break, Muslim leaders protest
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.