Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 4, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Why Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said, “Indian startups need a reality check, they should stop focusing on fancy ice creams and delivery apps, and focus on deep tech like Chinese startups”
-
Meeting in Bangkok between PM Modi and Bangladesh chief adviser Mohd Yunus, Modi raises atrocities on Hindus issue, Yunus seeks extradition of Sheikh Hasina
-
Protests by Muslim outfits against Waqf Bill in Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, other cities
