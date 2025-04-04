Advertisement
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 4, 2025

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday inaugurated a three-day Startup Mahakumbh at Bharat Mandapam. Speaking at the event, Goyal urged the startup community to think bigger and focus on high-tech sectors like semiconductors, robotics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Edited By: India TV News Desk
New Delhi

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Why Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said, “Indian startups need a reality check, they should stop focusing on fancy ice creams and  delivery apps, and focus on deep tech like Chinese startups”   

  • Meeting in Bangkok between PM Modi and Bangladesh chief adviser Mohd Yunus, Modi raises atrocities on Hindus issue, Yunus seeks extradition of Sheikh Hasina

  • Protests by Muslim outfits against Waqf Bill in Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, other cities

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

