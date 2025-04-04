Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 4, 2025 Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday inaugurated a three-day Startup Mahakumbh at Bharat Mandapam. Speaking at the event, Goyal urged the startup community to think bigger and focus on high-tech sectors like semiconductors, robotics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Why Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said, “Indian startups need a reality check, they should stop focusing on fancy ice creams and delivery apps, and focus on deep tech like Chinese startups”

Meeting in Bangkok between PM Modi and Bangladesh chief adviser Mohd Yunus, Modi raises atrocities on Hindus issue, Yunus seeks extradition of Sheikh Hasina

Protests by Muslim outfits against Waqf Bill in Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, other cities

