Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 22, 2025

- Terrorists killed 26 tourists in Pahalgam resort, Amit Shah rushes to Kashmir, massive operation to nab killers launched.
- All India Muslim Personal Law Board chief Maulana Saifullah Rahmani says, "Partial relief from SC not enough, throw new Waqf law into dustbin."
- PM Narendra Modi arrives in Saudi Arabia, gets 21-gun salute, six major agreements on anvil.
