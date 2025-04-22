Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 22, 2025

Advertisement
At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in the deadliest attack in the valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The 26 deceased included two foreigners and two locals.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
Edited By: India TV News Desk
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Terrorists killed 26 tourists in Pahalgam resort, Amit Shah rushes to Kashmir, massive operation to nab killers launched.
  • All India Muslim Personal Law Board chief Maulana Saifullah Rahmani says, "Partial relief from SC not enough, throw new Waqf law into dustbin."
  • PM Narendra Modi arrives in Saudi Arabia, gets 21-gun salute, six major agreements on anvil.    

