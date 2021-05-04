Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | Ground reports from Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Maharashtra on Covid vaccination

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Ground reports from Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Maharashtra on Covid vaccination

Long queues continue in Delhi, High Court pulls up Centre for not supplying promised quota

Mass cremation in Siliguri, Bengal, of more than 40 bodies of Covid patients

