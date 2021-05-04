Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | Ground reports from Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Maharashtra on Covid vaccination

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode we will see:
- Ground reports from Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Maharashtra on Covid vaccination
- Long queues continue in Delhi, High Court pulls up Centre for not supplying promised quota
- Mass cremation in Siliguri, Bengal, of more than 40 bodies of Covid patients
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.