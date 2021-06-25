Aaj Ki Baat: Muslims in Bhopal, Lucknow, Meerut come forward to take Covid vaccines

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

How a gang administered fake Covid vaccines to 2,053 people in Mumbai at 9 camps

Delta plus variant of Covid-19 is spreading in Maharashtra, MP, other states

Muslims in Bhopal, Lucknow, Meerut come forward to take Covid vaccines

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News