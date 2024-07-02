Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 2, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Hathras stampede death toll at 107, Who allowed huge gathering at 'satsang' that resulted in stampede? Who is self-styled godman Bhole Baba?
- Amidst slogan shouting, PM Narendra Modi hits out at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, describes Congress party as 'parasite' and Rahul as 'childish'(baalak buddhi)
- PM Modi lists out 'lies' by Congress about Constitution, Rafale deal, Agniveer, Farmers' MSP
