Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 2, 2024

Hathras stampede death toll at 107, Who allowed huge gathering at 'satsang' that resulted in stampede? Who is self-styled godman Bhole Baba?

Amidst slogan shouting, PM Narendra Modi hits out at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, describes Congress party as 'parasite' and Rahul as 'childish'(baalak buddhi)

PM Modi lists out 'lies' by Congress about Constitution, Rafale deal, Agniveer, Farmers' MSP

