Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 15, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Pakistan govt decides to ban Imran Khan's Tehreek-i-Insaf party for 'anti-national' activities

Thousands of UP basic school teachers stage protests across state opposing online digital attendance

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal meets Sharad Pawar amid buzz over his possible exit from NCP (Ajit)

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.