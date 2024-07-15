Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 15, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Pakistan govt decides to ban Imran Khan's Tehreek-i-Insaf party for 'anti-national' activities
- Thousands of UP basic school teachers stage protests across state opposing online digital attendance
- Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal meets Sharad Pawar amid buzz over his possible exit from NCP (Ajit)
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.