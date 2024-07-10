Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 10, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Moderate to heavy polling in byelections for 13 assembly seats in 7 states, violence in Bengal

Floods inundate large areas in UP, landslide in Uttarakhand

BMW hit-and-run case accused Mihir Shah sent to 7 days' police custody

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.