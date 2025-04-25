Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 25, 2025 The Indian Air Force carried out 'Exercise Aakraman' in the central sector with its mainstream fighter aircraft taking part in it on Thursday. However, this is a "routine exercise". India's frontline fighter jets include Rafales, Su-30s and other aircraft.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

IAF fighter jets conduct ‘Exercise Aakraman’ near LoC, Army Chief holds meetings in Srinagar and Udhampur, Houses of two terrorists, Asif Sheikh, Adil Hussain Thokhar, involved in Pahalgam killings razed by security forces

Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar threatens use of nuclear missiles against India in the event of war

Water Resources Minister CR Paatil holds a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, says, “India will stop the flow of Indus water to Pakistan”

