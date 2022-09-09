Friday, September 09, 2022
     
  4. 45,000 cows dead, 11 lakh cattle affected by lumpy virus in Rajasthan, acute milk shortage

45,000 cows dead, 11 lakh cattle affected by lumpy virus in Rajasthan, acute milk shortage

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: September 09, 2022 20:52 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 9, 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 9, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: 45,000 cows dead, 11 lakh cattle affected by lumpy virus in Rajasthan, acute milk shortage  
  • Exclusive: Disturbing ground reports from Jodhpur, Bikaner, Bhilwara, hundreds of dead cattle lying in open
  • Exclusive: Lumpy virus spreads to 23 districts of UP, 200 cows dead, 22,000 cattle affected

