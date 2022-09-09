Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: 45,000 cows dead, 11 lakh cattle affected by lumpy virus in Rajasthan, acute milk shortage
- Exclusive: Disturbing ground reports from Jodhpur, Bikaner, Bhilwara, hundreds of dead cattle lying in open
- Exclusive: Lumpy virus spreads to 23 districts of UP, 200 cows dead, 22,000 cattle affected
