Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 9, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: 45,000 cows dead, 11 lakh cattle affected by lumpy virus in Rajasthan, acute milk shortage

Exclusive: Disturbing ground reports from Jodhpur, Bikaner, Bhilwara, hundreds of dead cattle lying in open

Exclusive: Lumpy virus spreads to 23 districts of UP, 200 cows dead, 22,000 cattle affected

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Latest India News