Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 3, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Bengal assembly passes bill for giving death to murderer-rapists, Centre complains to SC about ‘non-cooperation’ in deploying CISF at R.G.Kar hospital

UP CM Yogi Adityanath campaigns in Mainpuri, lashes out at Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor’s dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, says, “a 9th fail can never bring progress to Bihar”

