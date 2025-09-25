Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 25, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
- India successfully tests Agni-Prime missile with 2000 km range from rail launcher; India may buy S-500 missiles, Su-57 fifth generation stealth fighter jets from Russia.
- Defence Ministry signs largest ever Rs 62,370 crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for purchase of 97 Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets.
- Ladakh: Centre cancels FCRA license of Sonam Wangchuk’s NGO, also cancels land lease of his other NGO; Abdullah father-son duo and Mehbooba Mufti support Wangchuk.
