Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 25, 2025 Agni-Prime is an advanced next-generation ballistic missile with a strike range of around 2,000 kilometres. It is equipped with several modern features which gives it improved accuracy, reliability and operational flexibility compared to earlier versions of the Agni missile series.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India successfully tests Agni-Prime missile with 2000 km range from rail launcher; India may buy S-500 missiles, Su-57 fifth generation stealth fighter jets from Russia.

Defence Ministry signs largest ever Rs 62,370 crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for purchase of 97 Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets.

Ladakh: Centre cancels FCRA license of Sonam Wangchuk’s NGO, also cancels land lease of his other NGO; Abdullah father-son duo and Mehbooba Mufti support Wangchuk.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.