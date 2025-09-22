Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 22, 2025 During the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, a controversy erupted over Pakistani cricketers Haris Rauf's plane crash gesture and Sahibzada Farhan's AK-47 gesture.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Cricketing Shame: Haris Rauf’s plane crash gestures, AK-47 gesture by Farhan, abuses by Pakistan players at Indian batters mar Asia Cup match.

Pakistan opposition leaders allege, Pakistani air force jets bombed Tirah Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing 30 civilians.

‘New dawn’, says PM Modi in Arunachal Pradesh, as next-gen GST reforms make products cheaper for common people; BJP launches Bachat Utsav across India.

