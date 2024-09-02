Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 2, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

RSS supports caste census, says, ‘it should be for welfare measures, and not to be used as a political tool’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches BJP membership drive; Can it achieve 10 crore membership target?

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested by ED in money laundering case, AAP office-bearer Vijay Nair, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s PA Vibhav Kumar get bail

