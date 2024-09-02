Monday, September 02, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 2, 2024

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2024 20:51 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 2, 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 2, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • RSS supports caste census, says, ‘it should be for welfare measures, and not to be used as a political tool’

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches BJP membership drive; Can it achieve 10 crore membership target? 

  • Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested by ED in money laundering case, AAP office-bearer Vijay Nair, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s PA Vibhav Kumar get bail

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

