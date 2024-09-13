Friday, September 13, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 13, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: September 13, 2024 23:10 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 13, 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 13, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Aam Aadmi Party workers celebrate as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal comes out of Tihar jail after 177 days, CM can't go to office or sign files
  • Hindu groups stage protest against 'illegal' construction of mosque in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh
  • Muslim Personal Law Board collects signatures of Friday namaaz devotees outside mosques in Mumbai, Patna, Lucknow, Ajmer against Waqf Amendment Bill

