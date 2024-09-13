Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 13, 2024

Aam Aadmi Party workers celebrate as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal comes out of Tihar jail after 177 days, CM can't go to office or sign files

Hindu groups stage protest against 'illegal' construction of mosque in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh

Muslim Personal Law Board collects signatures of Friday namaaz devotees outside mosques in Mumbai, Patna, Lucknow, Ajmer against Waqf Amendment Bill

