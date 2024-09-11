Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 11, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Protesters clash with police in Shimla demanding mosque demolition, Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh says, ‘govt will follow court order, mosque will be demolished if found illegally built’

BJP questions Rahul Gandhi‘s meeting with controversial US lawmaker Ilhan Omar; Pro-Khalistan activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu describes Rahul’s Sikh remark as “bold and pioneering”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tells Kashmir rally, ‘if we had won 20 more seats, BJP leaders would have been in jail’

