Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 21, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 21, 2025

Parliament on Thursday passed a bill to ban all forms of online money games and promote eSports and online social gaming, with the Rajya Sabha approving it without debate amid din.

Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : INDIA TV
Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Parliament passes bill to ban online money games; E-sports & skill-based games exempted, e-sports authority will be created
  • Political row after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar declines to wear Muslim cap at madarsa event in Patna
  • In Bhopal, authorities demolished Rs 22 crore-mansion of drug smuggler Machhli family illegally built on govt land

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\