Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 21, 2025 Parliament on Thursday passed a bill to ban all forms of online money games and promote eSports and online social gaming, with the Rajya Sabha approving it without debate amid din.

Parliament passes bill to ban online money games; E-sports & skill-based games exempted, e-sports authority will be created

Political row after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar declines to wear Muslim cap at madarsa event in Patna

In Bhopal, authorities demolished Rs 22 crore-mansion of drug smuggler Machhli family illegally built on govt land

