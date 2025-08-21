Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 21, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Parliament passes bill to ban online money games; E-sports & skill-based games exempted, e-sports authority will be created
- Political row after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar declines to wear Muslim cap at madarsa event in Patna
- In Bhopal, authorities demolished Rs 22 crore-mansion of drug smuggler Machhli family illegally built on govt land
