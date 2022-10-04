Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 4, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
Exclusive: How 1 lakh sq. feet of illegal encroachments were removed in Bet Dwarka, Gujarat
Exclusive: Amit Shah announces ST quota for Gujjar, Bakarwal, Pahadi communities in Kashmir
Exclusive: Brutal murder of DGP (Prisons) Hemant Lohia in Kashmir still shrouded in mystery
