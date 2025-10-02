Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 2, 2025 Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir has been on the boil for four days, with protests against the army turning violent. At least 12 civilians have been killed and over 200 injured after Pakistani forces fired on demonstrators.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Day 4 of violence in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, army fires on protesters, 12 dead, media reporting, internet banned

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan over military build-up near Sir Creek, says, “any misadventure will invite robust response which can change history and geography”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Colombia, alleges ‘wholesale attack on democracy in India’, BJP condemns saying, “it’s not dissent, it’s disgraceful”

