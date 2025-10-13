Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 13, 2025 At least 10 members of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) were killed in Lahore after paramilitary Rangers opened fire on protesters early Monday. The incident occurred during an operation launched before morning prayers to disperse demonstrators gathered for a planned march towards Islamabad.

Nationwide protests in Pakistan after Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan chief Saad Rizvi injured in police firing, Several protesters including a police SHO killed in clashes and firing in Muridke

Gaza ceasefire: Hamas releases 20 Israeli hostages, Israel releases hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, US President Trump addresses Israeli Parliament, Trump and Egyptian President to chair ‘Summit for Peace’ of world leaders in Sharm El Sheikh

Delhi court frames charges against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi in IRCTC case, Trial to begin from October 27 till November 10

