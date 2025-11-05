Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 5, 2025 Bihar is all set for the first phase of assembly elections on Thursday, where 3.75 crore voters will determine the fate of 1,314 candidates. Voting in this phase will take place at 45,341 polling stations across 121 constituencies.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

First phase of polling for 121 Bihar assembly seats tomorrow, Which alliance is ahead? NDA or Mahagathbandhan?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges 25 lakh votes ‘stolen’ in Haryana assembly polls; EC says allegations unfounded, only 22 election petitions pending in High Court.

PM Narendra Modi meets World Cup winning Indian women cricket team, lauds teamwork.

