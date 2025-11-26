Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 26, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 26, 2025

The speculation intensified after the Baluchistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs alleged that Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, along with Army Chief Asim Munir, orchestrated a plot to assassinate Khan inside Adyala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : India TV
Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Speculations rife in Pakistan about Imran Khan’s death; former PM’s sisters assaulted by police outside jail; PTI stages protests in several cities demanding access to Imran.
  • Supreme Court to hear pleas of Kerala, TN and West Bengal govts on SIR postponement on Dec 2, 4 and 9 respectively.
  • Bihar government asks Rabri Devi to vacate 10, Circular Road bungalow in Patna; Tej Pratap Yadav also asked to vacate bungalow.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat Imran Khan Pakistan News Adiala Jail Pti Supreme Court Bihar SIR Special Intensive Revision Bihar Election Rabri Devi Tej Pratap Yadav
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\