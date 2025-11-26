Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 26, 2025 The speculation intensified after the Baluchistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs alleged that Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, along with Army Chief Asim Munir, orchestrated a plot to assassinate Khan inside Adyala Jail in Rawalpindi.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Speculations rife in Pakistan about Imran Khan’s death; former PM’s sisters assaulted by police outside jail; PTI stages protests in several cities demanding access to Imran.

Supreme Court to hear pleas of Kerala, TN and West Bengal govts on SIR postponement on Dec 2, 4 and 9 respectively.

Bihar government asks Rabri Devi to vacate 10, Circular Road bungalow in Patna; Tej Pratap Yadav also asked to vacate bungalow.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.