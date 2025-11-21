Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 21, 2025 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday allocated portfolios, handing the home department to his deputy and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hands over Home portfolio to Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, portfolios of ministers announced. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reaches Seemanchal to thank voters.

Hindus stage protests in Dhaka and other cities of Bangladesh against anti-Hindu remarks by BNP leader, Jamaat-e-Islami displays show of strength after Friday prayers in Dhaka.

Delhi blast: NIA detains two more doctors Dr Junaid Yusuf and Dr Nasir Rashid for questioning, tailor Shabbir nabbed for helping Dr Muzammil in grinding urea for making explosives, grinder, melting furnace seized.

