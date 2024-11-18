Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 18, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Campaigning ends in Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi brings a safe to explain the meaning of “Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain” slogan, BJP describes him as “Chhota Popat”, Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar slug it out in Baramati

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde blame each other for splitting the party



Campaigning ends for UP byelections, Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav claims, SP and allies will win all 9 seats

​India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.