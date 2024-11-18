Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 18, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Campaigning ends in Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi brings a safe to explain the meaning of “Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain” slogan, BJP describes him as “Chhota Popat”, Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar slug it out in Baramati
- Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde blame each other for splitting the party
- Campaigning ends for UP byelections, Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav claims, SP and allies will win all 9 seats
