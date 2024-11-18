Monday, November 18, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 18, 2024

Ahead of the polling on Nov 20, campaigning concludes in Maharashtra with Rahul Gandhi using a safe to illustrate the “Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain” slogan, while BJP labels him “Chhota Popat.”

Published on: November 18, 2024 21:16 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 18, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Campaigning ends in Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi brings a safe to explain the meaning of “Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain” slogan, BJP describes him as “Chhota Popat”, Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar slug it out in Baramati

     

  • Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde blame each other for splitting the party
     
  • Campaigning ends for UP byelections, Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav claims, SP and allies will win all 9 seats

​India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

