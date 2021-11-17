Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Why Maharashtra govt used Salman Khan video to appeal to Muslims to get vaccinated

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Why Maharashtra govt used Salman Khan video to appeal to Muslims to get vaccinated
- Exclusive: Why Congress leaders supported a comedian who denigrated India at Washington Kennedy Center
- Exclusive: How more than 100 Hindu tribals in Gujarat were converted to Islam
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.