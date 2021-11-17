Wednesday, November 17, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Why Maharashtra govt used Salman Khan video to appeal to Muslims to get vaccinated

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 17, 2021 20:57 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Why Maharashtra govt used Salman Khan video to appeal to Muslims to get vaccinated
  • Exclusive: Why Congress leaders supported a comedian who denigrated India at Washington Kennedy Center
  • Exclusive: How more than 100 Hindu tribals in Gujarat were converted to Islam

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

