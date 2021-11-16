Tuesday, November 16, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode November 16, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 16, 2021 23:05 IST

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Spectacular air show by IAF Mirage, Sukhoi, Jaguar, Super Hercules planes on Purvanchal Expressway  
  • Exclusive: Opening of Purvanchal Expressway will benefit which party in UP assembly polls?
  • Exclusive: Why Centre decided to reopen Kartarpur corridor to Pakistan after 20 months?

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

