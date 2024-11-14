Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 14, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- PM Narendra Modi says, Congress trying to divide SC, ST, OBCs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges, BJP wants to give tribal land to industrialists
- Congress Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir promises to give cheap LPG cylinders to ‘infiltrators’, BJP leaders lash out at Congress
- Rajasthan Police arrests Congress rebel independent candidate Naresh Meena, 60 others, after overnight violence, 78 cars/bikes torched by mobs
