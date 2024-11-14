Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 14, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

PM Narendra Modi says, Congress trying to divide SC, ST, OBCs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges, BJP wants to give tribal land to industrialists

Congress Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir promises to give cheap LPG cylinders to ‘infiltrators’, BJP leaders lash out at Congress

Rajasthan Police arrests Congress rebel independent candidate Naresh Meena, 60 others, after overnight violence, 78 cars/bikes torched by mobs

