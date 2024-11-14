Thursday, November 14, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 14, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recent address, accused the Congress party of attempting to divide Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the country.

Updated on: November 14, 2024 19:34 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 14, 2024
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 14, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • PM Narendra Modi says, Congress trying to divide SC, ST, OBCs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges, BJP wants to give tribal land to industrialists
  • Congress Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir promises to give cheap LPG cylinders to ‘infiltrators’, BJP leaders lash out at Congress
  • Rajasthan Police arrests Congress rebel independent candidate Naresh Meena, 60 others, after overnight violence, 78 cars/bikes torched by mobs

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

