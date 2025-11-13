Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 13, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 13, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday vowed action against culprits behind Delhi blast. Shah said punishment for the perpetrators will send a message to the world that no one should dare to think of such an attack again.

Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : INDIA TV
Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

  • Diaries of Dr Muzammil, Dr Shaheen reveal 4 teams of 8 terrorists in 4 cars had planned to carry out blasts on December 6 in Ayodhya, Varanasi, Lucknow and on January 26 in Delhi.
  • Another terror module busted in Gujarat; Hyderabad doctor Syed Ahmed was in contact with Islamic State handler in Afghanistan. He had gone to Gandhinagar to collect 3 pistols, 30 cartridges, 4 litres of castor oil for making deadly ricin.
  • Bihar counting tomorrow: JD-U office hoarding in Patna reads “Tiger Zinda Hai”; RJD office hoarding reads “Alwida Chacha”.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 – Watch the fastest coverage, only on India TV.
Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat Delhi Blast Red Fort Blast Terror Module Bihar Election Result Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Assembly Election Mahagathbandhan NDA Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Yadav Bihar News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\