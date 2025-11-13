Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 13, 2025 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday vowed action against culprits behind Delhi blast. Shah said punishment for the perpetrators will send a message to the world that no one should dare to think of such an attack again.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Diaries of Dr Muzammil, Dr Shaheen reveal 4 teams of 8 terrorists in 4 cars had planned to carry out blasts on December 6 in Ayodhya, Varanasi, Lucknow and on January 26 in Delhi.

Another terror module busted in Gujarat; Hyderabad doctor Syed Ahmed was in contact with Islamic State handler in Afghanistan. He had gone to Gandhinagar to collect 3 pistols, 30 cartridges, 4 litres of castor oil for making deadly ricin.

Bihar counting tomorrow: JD-U office hoarding in Patna reads “Tiger Zinda Hai”; RJD office hoarding reads “Alwida Chacha”.

