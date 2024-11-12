Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 12, 2024

‘Hyderabad Nizam Razakars burnt your village, killed your mom and sister; Yet you forgot your family tragedy for votes, appeasement’, UP CM Yogi Adityanath hits out at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Electioneering is in full swing in Maharashtra as leaders use invectives like ‘dogs’, ‘fox’, ‘wolves’ for rivals

At Muslim convention, former MP Mohd. Adeeb says, ‘People should be grateful to Indian Muslims, they rejected Jinnah, otherwise, Pakistan’s territory would have expanded up to Lucknow.”

