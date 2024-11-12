Tuesday, November 12, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 12, 2024

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday sharply criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing him of forgetting his family’s tragic history at the hands of Hyderabad Nizam Razakars for the sake of vote-bank politics and appeasement.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2024 19:15 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 12, 2024
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 12, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • ‘Hyderabad Nizam Razakars burnt your village, killed your mom and sister; Yet you forgot your family tragedy for votes, appeasement’, UP CM Yogi Adityanath hits out at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Electioneering is in full swing in Maharashtra as leaders use invectives like ‘dogs’, ‘fox’, ‘wolves’ for rivals
  • At Muslim convention, former MP Mohd. Adeeb says, ‘People should be grateful to Indian Muslims, they rejected Jinnah, otherwise, Pakistan’s territory would have expanded up to Lucknow.”

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

