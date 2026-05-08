Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 8, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Suspense over: Suvendu Adhikari to take oath as first BJP CM of West Bengal tomorrow at Brigade Parade ground, PM Narendra Modi and 20 NDA CMs will attend, Amit Shah promises 'Sonar Bangla' at BJP legislature party meet

C Joseph Vijay to take oath as first non-DMK CM of Tamil Nadu after 57 years in Nehru Stadium, Chennai, CPI, CPI-M, VCK send letters of support, Vijay hands over letters of support of 121 MLAs to Governor

Suspense continues in Kerala: Congress high command to select CM among 2 options: KCVenugopal or V.D.Satheeshan, 43 out of 63 Cong MLAs favour Venugopal, 10 MLAs favour Satheeshan, remaining 10 non-committal

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.