Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 6, 2022

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 06, 2022 23:53 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Is CM Arvind Kejriwal using Punjab Police to settle political scores in Delhi? 
  • Exclusive: How the murder of a BJP worker in Bengal forced Amit Shah to cancel most of his meetings
  • Exclusive: Varanasi court commissioner carries out survey of Kashi Vishwanath temple, Gyanvapi mosque premises

